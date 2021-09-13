LETTER: 200 fish caught at Elks Kids Fisheree

The park was in top shape and we had a bluebird day. There were 74 young anglers accompanied by parents and grandparents. This is truly a family event with 210 fish caught and prizes awarded in fish categories. Two bikes were given as grand prizes in a drawing. No one walked away empty handed, each contestant received a prize bag with fishing lures, bobbers, candy and Elks Drug Awareness literature. Also, on hand were Officer Ben Neuman with K-9 Ares, County Deputy Nate Fredrick, firefighters Matt Asch and Mat Gavinski with Tower 1.