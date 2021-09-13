LETTER: 200 fish caught at Elks Kids Fisheree

On Aug. 22, the Portage Elks Lodge 675 held its 36th annual Kids Fisheree at Paquette Park.
The park was in top shape and we had a bluebird day. There were 74 young anglers accompanied by parents and grandparents. This is truly a family event with 210 fish caught and prizes awarded in fish categories. Two bikes were given as grand prizes in a drawing. No one walked away empty handed, each contestant received a prize bag with fishing lures, bobbers, candy and Elks Drug Awareness literature. Also, on hand were Officer Ben Neuman with K-9 Ares, County Deputy Nate Fredrick, firefighters Matt Asch and Mat Gavinski with Tower 1.
Big thanks are in line for those who donated money and merchandise for prizes and expenses, they are John Kolb, Jim and Mary Konzel, Carol Nett of Village Inn, Steve Polnow of Polnow Auto, Pat and Lisa Bennett, Gary Alberts, Kirk Burnstead of Discount Smokes, Lon Chester of NAPA, Cam Achtung, Darrell Kapp, Jim Watson, Dean Hoel of H&M Electric, Red and Vickie Kastner, The O’Brion Agency, Mashee Charities, Karl and Sue Turner, Thomas Yelk, Rivia Tackle and Doug Williams of DW Sports Center. If I missed anyone, I am truly sorry.
Red Kastner, youth activities director, Portage Elks 675, Portage