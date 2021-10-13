LETTER: 210 attend BDLIA banquet

210 attend BDLIA banquet

The Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association thanks everyone who contributed to its 25th annual fundraising campaign. We had to reschedule this event several times due to pandemic constraints; however, on Sept. 20, the BDLIA banquet was a great success due to our sponsors, donors, attendees, and volunteers. About 200 individuals and businesses donated during the solicitation campaign, and around 210 people attended this year’s banquet.

The banquet attendees enjoyed a great meal served by Bayside Supper Club and participated in raffles, auctions, and games which made the banquet fun and a financial success.

Banquet proceeds will allow BDLIA to implement lake management actions to improve and protect Beaver Dam Lake in support of our Lake Management Plan. BDLIA will continue to sponsor and support community activities and lake related programs. All funds are used in our community; they do not go to any state or national organizations.

Our annual fundraising campaign would not be possible without the more than 35 volunteers who worked countless hours to solicit donations, coordinate, and manage the banquet. BDLIA is fortunate to have a committed volunteer group dedicated to the improvement of Beaver Dam Lake.