LETTER: 33 families received gifts

The many donations of good used toys and items for teens, were greatly appreciated. Special thanks to: members and friends of First United Church Of Christ who diligently cleaned, repaired and organized items; the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry for helping with the wish lists; the Sunday school and confirmation students at First U.C.C. for their “white gifts; the wonderful donations from individuals in the community, the Sunday school at St. John’s Lutheran in Prairie du Sac; Sauk Prairie Earthlings 4-H Club; students at Grand Avenue School; other churches and schools who collected for us; the generous monetary donations from individuals, J. Sliter Buildings, the Bank of Prairie du Sac, and Tools of Marketing.