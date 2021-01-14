LETTER: 33 families received gifts

Heartfelt thanks to all who made the Help Excite Little People Project a success.
The many donations of good used toys and items for teens, were greatly appreciated. Special thanks to: members and friends of First United Church Of Christ who diligently cleaned, repaired and organized items; the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry for helping with the wish lists; the Sunday school and confirmation students at First U.C.C. for their “white gifts; the wonderful donations from individuals in the community, the Sunday school at St. John’s Lutheran in Prairie du Sac; Sauk Prairie Earthlings 4-H Club; students at Grand Avenue School; other churches and schools who collected for us; the generous monetary donations from individuals, J. Sliter Buildings, the Bank of Prairie du Sac, and Tools of Marketing.
This year 33 families received gifts for their children/teens. Thank you, Sauk Prairie, for opening your hearts to make the holidays brighter for our youth.
Margaret McFarlane, coordinator, Help Excite Little People Project, First United Church of Christ, Sauk City