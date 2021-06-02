LETTER: $4,000 raised at library book sale

The Friends of the Baraboo Public Library thank everyone who helped make our recent book sale such a huge success. With over a year’s worth of items collected since the last sale, the selection was plentiful and more than $4,000 was raised during the two-day event.

The book sales are the largest source of income for the Friends, whose mission is to advocate, volunteer and fundraise for the library. Proceeds from the sale will be used to support the library’s services, collections and programs.

Thanks go to the library staff and all our book sale volunteers for their generous help in preparing for and operating the sale. We thank Baraboo Arts & Banquet Center manager, Karen Boyle for helping with the event space. An enormous amount of gratitude goes to Lena Nissley and Rob Scott for their tireless efforts in coordinating the sale. Lastly, we thank the community members who donated books and shopped at the sale for making it such a big success.

Pat Shear, Friends of the Baraboo Public Library, secretary, Baraboo