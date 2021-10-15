LETTER: $4,300 raised for local pantries

The 2021 CROP Hunger Walk was a tremendous success this year. Several Baraboo area churches joined under one team and along with generous community members, earned almost $4,000 for hunger relief. Most of the funds will go to Church World Service, a program that provides food to countries worldwide while 25% of the funds earned always go to a local organization that works to feed the hungry. This year, the Beyond Blessed Food Pantry will be the recipient. Additionally, the Baraboo Food Pantry will receive $301 as a result of the Farmers Market held in conjunction with the walk.