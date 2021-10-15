LETTER: $4,300 raised for local pantries

The 2021 CROP Hunger Walk was a tremendous success this year. Several Baraboo area churches joined under one team and along with generous community members, earned almost $4,000 for hunger relief. Most of the funds will go to Church World Service, a program that provides food to countries worldwide while 25% of the funds earned always go to a local organization that works to feed the hungry. This year, the Beyond Blessed Food Pantry will be the recipient. Additionally, the Baraboo Food Pantry will receive $301 as a result of the Farmers Market held in conjunction with the walk.
We also would like to thank the Lutheran Brotherhood Thrivent Action Team for providing a grant that helped to support the planning, publicity and activities for our walk.
Stopping local and worldwide hunger is everyone‘s responsibility and we deeply appreciate the support we received for this event.
We hope to see you next October and don’t forget to regularly donate to your local food pantries.
Kit Eilertson, Merrimac