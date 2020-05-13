LETTER: 4-K says thank you

On behalf of the Wisconsin Dells School District, the 4-K teachers would like to thank everyone who has contributed to our Outreach Program this school year. The 4-K students in our district have been able to enrich their education through hands-on activities and develop knowledge about the world around them by attending a variety of Outreach activities.
We would like to extend our thank you and extreme gratitude to the following businesses in our community, the Wisconsin Dells Parks and Recreation Department, Country Bumpkin Farm Market, Kilbourn Public Library, Maurer’s Market, Knuckleheads, Moosejaw Pizza and Brewing Company, the Lake Delton Fire Department, Wisconsin Deer Park, and the Lake Delton Home Depot.
Lindsay Wilson, Katie Slosarek and Toril Nelson, Lake Delton Elementary
