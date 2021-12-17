LETTER: 40 people receive Giving Tree gifts

My name is Nicole Daniels and I work for Michael Kapets of Thrivent Financial in Beaver Dam. The reason for my letter is to share with the community a charitable event our office hosted. In the first year we undertook a giving tree, we decided to benefit PAVE, an organization that assists families and individuals in need who are in domestic abuse situation. I contacted the Associate Director of PAVE who provided a list of ages and gender of those currently receiving assistance from PAVE. There were about 40 adults and children on the list. We were able to make sure each recipient of PAVE services received a gift this year for Christmas. The local support we have seen from both clients, friends, family members and strangers has warmed our hearts so much, that we wanted to enlighten our fellow community members in the generosity of their neighbors. In this time of divisiveness, there is still kindness and hope and generosity in the your own backyard.