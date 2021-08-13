LETTER: $400 raised for veterans

On Aug. 6, in conjunction with A&W’s National Root Beer Float Day, they partnered with the Disabled American Veterans to allow our organization to receive donations during the free float giveaway by A&W. Locally, this included the enthusiastic support of the A & W/Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise in Baraboo. Adam Moe, the manager, set up a table inside for us. All the staff working that day were exceptionally supportive and collected donations for us at the drive-thru lane. They served 311 floats that day.

Because of the generosity of the patrons at A & W, we raised just shy of $400 to further our goal of “Fulfilling our Promises.” This money will be used nationally and locally in direct support of veterans. According to our averages, less than $28 will go to administrative costs; the other about $370 will be spent in direct aid to veterans in the area and across the country.