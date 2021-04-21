 Skip to main content
LETTER: $5K raised for memorial terrace
LETTER

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Portage Historical Society, I thank the 58 people who purchased bricks for our fundraiser. We were able to raise more than $5,000 to support the Museum at the Portage. Thanks to Joel England for his help in laying out the Brick Memorial Terrace. We are still taking orders for bricks with the 4-inch-by-8-inch at $125 and 8-inch-by-8-inch for $150. To order, visit portagemuseum.org and click on Brick Memorial Terrace or call 608-742-4957. A grand opening of the museum and the Brick Memorial Terrace will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 5.

The Museum at the Portage will be open Thursday-Saturday, starting May 14.

Dave Eulberg, treasurer, Portage Historical Society, Portage 

