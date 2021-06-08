 Skip to main content
LETTER: 650 attend pancake breakfast
LETTER

LETTER: 650 attend pancake breakfast

The Portage EAA Chapter 371 Memorial Day Fly-In/ Drive-In Pancake Breakfast was a huge success. About 650 people served with nearly 100 of them children - potential future aviators. Attendees viewed about 100 aircraft. Perhaps the most exciting was the highly successful Cirrus; designed and produced by two high school brothers from Baraboo. We thank all of the aircraft owners, guests, the Portage Fire Department and the citizens of Portage for the use of their airport.

We are flying high. Thank you.

Henry Brown, Experimental Aircraft Association, Portage Chapter 371, Portage 

