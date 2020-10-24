LETTER: 7 Baraboo churches unite

Even in this partisan and divided election season, there is more that unites us than divides us.

That's why seven Baraboo congregations have come together to demonstrate that unity during election season through a yard sign project.

This week you'll see signs that read "Love your Neighbor. Reject Racism. Forgive Often. Enjoy This Life." popping up throughout Baraboo.

As Christians, we take life to be a gift that is meant to be enjoyed, filled with friendships, laughter and abundance. There has not been enough abundance for any of us in 2020. Our signs are a prayer that the coming year would be different for all of us; that mutual understanding and forgiveness would help us to enjoy our lives, our loved ones, and God.

We also want to name the reality that racism robs people of this abundance. Churches have far too often allowed racist attitudes, actions and systems to exist even within Christian communities, and these congregations are pledging to do our best to see, acknowledge and repent of the ways that we have warped the message of Jesus. Racism cannot manifest the Kingdom of God, and we pledge ourselves to oppose it wherever we find it.

The Rev. Dave Mowers, Baraboo