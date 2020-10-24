 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: 7 Baraboo churches unite
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: 7 Baraboo churches unite

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Even in this partisan and divided election season, there is more that unites us than divides us.

That's why seven Baraboo congregations have come together to demonstrate that unity during election season through a yard sign project.

This week you'll see signs that read "Love your Neighbor. Reject Racism. Forgive Often. Enjoy This Life." popping up throughout Baraboo.

As Christians, we take life to be a gift that is meant to be enjoyed, filled with friendships, laughter and abundance. There has not been enough abundance for any of us in 2020. Our signs are a prayer that the coming year would be different for all of us; that mutual understanding and forgiveness would help us to enjoy our lives, our loved ones, and God.

We also want to name the reality that racism robs people of this abundance. Churches have far too often allowed racist attitudes, actions and systems to exist even within Christian communities, and these congregations are pledging to do our best to see, acknowledge and repent of the ways that we have warped the message of Jesus. Racism cannot manifest the Kingdom of God, and we pledge ourselves to oppose it wherever we find it.

The Rev. Dave Mowers, Baraboo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Why I will vote for Trump

To answer all of those of you who would say, “I can't believe you would vote for Trump.” I'm not just voting for him. I'm voting against socia…

Opinion

LETTER: Sincerely wondering

Full disclosure, I did not vote for Trump in 2016. However, seeing Biden/Harris yard signs recently multiplying has made me curious. Given tha…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Phil Hands draws an editorial cartoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News