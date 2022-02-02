 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER

LETTER: $90 million more for schools?

Thanks, Katie Ederer, for your letter to the editor, you hit the nail on the head.

Has the Administration and Baraboo School Board totally lost their minds? $42 million in 2019, $22 million in 2016, $10 million in 2014, and now the District has the nerve to mention another $90 million for the elementary schools (window repairs, roof repairs or replacement and HVAC deferred). When are these loans going to paid off? The Baraboo Fire Department and Ambulance Service want all new facilities. When is this all going to end?

Has the district heard about the current inflation rate, prices of food, rent, gas, clothing, etc? How on earth are school district voters expected to pay for another $90 million. The district paid $600,000 for the Administration Building, and are now upgrading that to the tune of $50,000. Didn’t they look the building over before purchasing it? And, we don’t want to forget the Knights of Columbus building, another expenditure that needed a total upgrade to be handicapped accessible.

I would be happy to pay $90 million if it all went for raising our students grade averages. Remember this when you vote for your school board members.

Johann Mortimer, Baraboo 

