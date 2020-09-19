LETTER: A candidate forum should be held

I am writing in the hope that the Columbus community can find a way to host a candidate forum with Abby Lowery and John Jagler. Anyone who follows the news knows that the November election is critical for the direction of our nation, and our state. I know that Abby Lowery is enthusiastic about the opportunity to discuss differences in approaches and beliefs with her opponent. I hope that this would be true for Representative Jagler as well. Sometimes incumbents try to stonewall debates in order to avoid addressing their records. Democracy thrives on authentic debate. All citizens deserve to know their candidates in order to make clear choices.