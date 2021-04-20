LETTER: A fake epiphany

If you believe that those in power should be subject to oversight, that transparency is the right approach to important information, that facts are required to get to the truth, that the less powerful deserve a voice, and that revealing the flaws in society helps us to deal with them, you probably believe in democracy and a free press.

Democracy and a free press go hand in hand - you can’t have one without the other. That’s why authoritarians and tyrants do all they can to discredit a free press by belaboring mantras of “fake news” and “enemy of the people.” They strive to convince you that what you see and hear, what the press reports, is not what is happening.

The irony is that once they’ve convinced you that you can’t believe in objective reality, as you have perceived it and as it is reported by legitimate journalists, you will, instead, believe the most outrageous claims warped minds can concoct.

You embrace QAnon, subscribe to the Epoch Times, tune to Newsmax, go along with the goofy garbage spewed by Wisconsin’s warped, garrulous senator, Ron Johnson, and ultimately proclaim, “I’ve seen the light!”

Not really - you’ve experienced a “fake epiphany.”

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells