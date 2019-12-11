LETTER: A gift to share

I laud Nancy Sanborn’s call for a “seasonal spirit of love and peace” in a recent Wisconsin State Journal letter. Can we achieve that in other times of the year or in other places in this world? Apparently not according to our daily news.

If there were newspapers in Rome at around 60 A.D. a headline might be, “Paul still in prison – execution immanent.” But he was free to write letters that were substantially longer than a letter to the editor.

In his letter to the city of first century Ephesus he wrote, “You let the world, which doesn’t know the first thing about living, tell you how to live. He took our sin-dead lives and made us alive in Christ. He did all this on his own, with no help from us. Saving is all his idea, and all his work. All we do is trust him enough to let him do it. It’s God’s gift from start to finish.” Eph 2:1-10–excerpts from The Message paraphrase.

Those who have accepted the gift, have an obligation to live in a way that others will want the gift also. Then we may see a more universal “spirit of love and peace.”

John Torgerson, Wisconsin Dells