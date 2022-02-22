LETTER: A great deal of planning goes into the Swan Park Rotary Lights

About three years ago, our family started the tradition of sponsoring a tree for Swan Park Rotary Lights. It has been a special tradition that I hope continues for years to come. I was approached last year by my friends, Cassandra and Dale Schmidt, to get involved a little bit more and help with the planning and organizing of this event that gives so much joy to our community. Since last January, I have attended several meetings, assembled light displays, assembled structures to hold the light displays, etc. There have been late nights for myself and several other families, but I must say, Dale Schmidt has put in many more. The amount of planning that goes into this event is not just a few months out of the year. This is constant planning. Dale has improved this display so much in such a short amount of time and I am completely overjoyed about how big and beautiful this display has become in its fifth year. Thank you, Dale, and to everyone else involved that has made this display the beauty it was this year. I can’t wait to see what is instore for the sixth year.