LETTER: A letter to the “Litter Bugs”

On my walk I picked up two bags of litter and I wondered why? Not why I was picking it up, but why do you roll down your car window and throw the pop cans, fast food wraps, cigarette packages, liquor and water bottles, lottery cards, plastic bags, beer cans, poop bags, etc., out the window? Is it laziness? Is it a lack of pride or is it just a desire to trash this land on loan to us? You throw litter and it lands along the street, on the grass and blows in the fields. Please find a trashcan and stop being a dumper.