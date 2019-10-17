Comments, after reading, watching and listening to the news as reported. How much is properly labeled news? A story repeated several times with different emphasis on possible reasons for possible facts with many unnamed sources who are not allowed to speak on the record — is this news?
All this brings to mind a quote from a past news commentator Eric Sevareid. His comment is, "The biggest big business in America is not steel, automobiles, or television. It is the manufacture, refinement and distribution of anxiety.” Our news media is the best example.
With this thought in mind, it's not too difficult to ignore all the manufactured anxiety called "news."
You have free articles remaining.
I will close with another quote from Roy Rogers: "Happy Trails."
Peter Holzman, Poynette
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)