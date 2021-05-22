LETTER: A mind is a terrible thing to waste

Following the Republicans’ vote to politically spay Liz Cheney, Donald Trump, in another typical example of Trumpian projection, pronounced Cheney “a bitter, horrible human being."

Now federal and state Republicans are lining up to help Trump destroy our democratic republic and wreak Trumpian revenge on his “enemies.” I get why the weak and unprincipled sycophants holding office are selling out. All they care about is retaining power, but what about the rest of us?

Aren’t we Americans supposedly decent, intelligent, honorable people? Why then are so many of us willing to embrace Trump’s “Big Lie” and the mind-numbing nonsense that goes with it?

The whitewashing of the insurrection, the coded messages of QAnon, the phony investigations by Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s 30,000 other lies, the neo-Nazi tribalism and the outlandish conspiracy theories may be intriguing and exciting, but are you sure you want these to be shaping your mind?

If you have to live with your mind your whole life, wouldn’t you want to create for yourself a mind you would want to live with? What kind of mind are you creating for yourself?

It’s still true: A mind is a terrible thing to waste—or lose.

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells