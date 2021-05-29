LETTER: A morality decision, not a policy decision (copy)

Mark Born, co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee, and other Republican Legislators denied 90,000 Wisconsin citizens health care by refusing to accept $1.6 billion in one-time federal aid over the next two years, which would be used to expand Medicaid. Born has taken the position that denying 90,000 Wisconsin citizens health care through Medicaid expansion is “welfare.” For context, 39 states have agreed to receive this money for obvious reasons, including many red states.

Born and the Republican Legislators decided that 90,000 poor people in Wisconsin, who make between $12,880-$17,774 a year, should not have access to health care. This decision will cause people who need health care not to seek it, to get sick, and to die. It will also cause others who do seek health care to go bankrupt.

If Born’s decision to deny 90,000 people health care seems inexplicable to you, trust your instincts, it is. If Born’s decision seems cruel and immoral, again, trust your instincts, it is.

Born, this is not a policy decision, it’s a morality decision. Do the right thing, do the obvious thing, do the moral thing and accept the federal aid to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin.

Kathie Berkvam, Beaver Dam