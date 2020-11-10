LETTER: A new day is dawning

Andrea K. McDaniel, of the Baltimore Sun, is optimistic that a new day is dawning in Baltimore. Black men were just elevated to the three highest elected offices and a new progressive city council will soon take office. With Kamala Harris as the vice-president, there will be a voice in the White House that is attune to the systemic racism that affects her city.The predicted success of these changes in Baltimore by McDaniels bodes well for the U.S.