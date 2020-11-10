LETTER: A new day is dawning

Andrea K. McDaniel, of the Baltimore Sun, is optimistic that a new day is dawning in Baltimore. Black men were just elevated to the three highest elected offices and a new progressive city council will soon take office. With Kamala Harris as the vice-president, there will be a voice in the White House that is attune to the systemic racism that affects her city.The predicted success of these changes in Baltimore by McDaniels bodes well for the U.S.
I look forward to her future columns highlighting the successes of these new administrations.
Paul Slavik, Portage
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!