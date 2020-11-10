 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: A new day is dawning
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: A new day is dawning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Andrea K. McDaniel, of the Baltimore Sun, is optimistic that a new day is dawning in Baltimore. Black men were just elevated to the three highest elected offices and a new progressive city council will soon take office. With Kamala Harris as the vice-president, there will be a voice in the White House that is attune to the systemic racism that affects her city.The predicted success of these changes in Baltimore by McDaniels bodes well for the U.S.

I look forward to her future columns highlighting the successes of these new administrations.

Paul Slavik, Portage 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Phil Hands draws an editorial cartoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News