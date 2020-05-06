LETTER: A note from the past foretells the future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pastor Mike Evans wrote me and said he picked up an old Bible and a handwritten note fell out from a meeting with Dr. David Wilkerson in 1986, founder of Teen Challenge. The letter was addressed to Rev. Richard Dortch, who ran Praise the Lord Club under Jim Baker.

The letter stated within 12 months from the date of the letter, God’s judgment would fall on their ministry. Flee now and repent, as bats will fly through the empty building.

The Charlotte Observer broke the PTL scandal exactly 12 months later. Dr. Wilkerson told him something else in 1986.

He said, “I see a plague coming on the world, and the bars, churches and government will shut down. The plague will hit New York City and shake it like it has never been shaken. The plague is going to force prayer-less Believers into radical prayer and into their Bibles, and repentance will be the cry from the man of God in the pulpit. Out of it will come a third Great Awakening that will sweep America and the world.”

I believe God is calling us to radical prayer and drawing closer to him.

Michael Plautz, Baraboo