LETTER: A referendum for our schools

The following is an editorial that was written by Logan Thiede, co-signed, by Kash Caldwell and Finn Abernathy.

What is a referendum? A referendum is a vote asking for money from the community to make changes to our schools. For instance, Merrimac Community Charter School might get a new gym and some new classrooms. The current gym would become the cafeteria and it would get more space for activities. The gym would be able to be accessed by the community for events. And with all this activity we would need new parking spaces.

If you're wondering what we'd do with all this space, why don't I tell you.

First off, our gym is too small for all the events we host. If you have been to one of our concerts you know what I'm talking about. The reason we need new classrooms is we have more kids. Did you know not so long ago our school only had about 50 students? Now we have 144 of us. There will be a vote this spring to see if this referendum passes. Trust me and take my word for it, this will really help our schools.

Logan Thiede, Merrimac