LETTER: A time of challenge

I write with sincere thanks as our campus begins another semester, this time after months of unprecedented challenge and change. As I look back on these months, I am humbled by the compassion, innovation and fortitude that have been demonstrated by our friends and neighbors throughout the community.

My thanks to the local businesses who have partnered with us to donate food and specialized PPE to organizations and medical providers in our area. It is such collaborations that help make our community strong.

We are your college, and we are committed to being a resource for whatever is next. Our staff are eager to help find the best options for each situation, and we are prepared to provide courses and training with strict standards in place to keep our community healthy, learning and working.

Our support network offers assistance with financial and other barriers, and we hope all who can benefit will make use of our free advising and career counseling services, English as a second language programming, GED courses and more.

Thank you again for your partnership and trust. Please reach out anytime with questions, ideas or concerns.

James Falco, associate vice president of regional campuses, Madison College, Portage