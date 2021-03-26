 Skip to main content
LETTER: Aaron Kirby bows out of Lake Delton race
First, I sincerely would like to express my gratitude to all who have reached out with questions and comments regarding my bid to serve you as a trustee for the village of Lake Delton. Since turning in the paperwork to be on the ballot April 6 I learned, if elected, I would not be able to continue my lease of operating the Poppy Waterman Ice Arena.

At this point my wife and I have decided that serving the community as a trustee at this juncture is not the time. However, continuing to serve the community through the ice arena and youth athletics, I remain connected to the community. Operating the ice rink brings our community thousands of hotel room nights and millions of dollars of economic impact monies to help keep taxes in the village some of the lowest in the state.

In closing, I want to convey my thanks and appreciation in the support I have received and hope in the future I would be able to serve you in the capacity of village trustee.

Aaron Kirby, Lake Delton 

Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323. 

