President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon our Kurdish allies in Syria is not only pure folly, it is a shameful act that dishonors the United States and all we stand for. The Kurds made enormous sacrifices in the fight against ISIS so that we didn’t have to. Now, desperate to save themselves and their families from Turkish aggression, they’ve been forced to make a deal with Syria and its closest ally, Russia.
Trump’s irrational decision not only endangers American security, it also checks off another box on Vladimir Putin’s list of ways to destabilize our country and our democracy. Make no mistake, Putin is determined to resurrect the power and global influence of the former Soviet Union. I worked for the CIA for more than a decade during the height of the Cold War, so I know something about this stuff.
You have free articles remaining.
There is no way to spin this, Trump supporters. Betraying our allies has not made America great again. It’s destroyed our credibility and will have lasting, devastating consequences.
Nancy Dillman, Baraboo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)