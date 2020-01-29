LETTER: Accept global warming and make changes

Australia was my home for 24 years, so the news of their devastating bushfires saddens me deeply. My friends there are safe, although affected by extreme heat, smoke, road closures, flight delays and general anxiety. It weighs heavy on me here, not only because of the unprecedented scale of the fire, loss of life, wildlife, and livelihoods, but because of what it says about the bigger picture for our future.

Tragically, the droughts and extreme temperatures caused by man-made global warming were the major contributors to the fires. We are only at 1 degree Celsius or 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit warming so far, but already the world is experiencing many environmental catastrophes like this. As the planet warms further, things are guaranteed to get worse.

When will we finally acknowledge that our use of fossil fuels threatens all life on Earth? How many more species will we lose? Where will we get our food when the fields and forests lay barren from drought, are burned in fires or washed away in floods? Where will those people go whose houses and towns have burned? It’s time we admit what we have created – an existential crisis. Only we can change that.

Archan Sramek, Beaver Dam