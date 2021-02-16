LETTER: Accept Medicaid expansion and legalize marijuana

Would you eat a worm for a million dollars? When Wisconsin politicians refuse federal tax dollars for Medicaid expansion because the feds may not pay up was the last political ideology. Now it's medical welfare expansion ideology. Wisconsin has lost $1.1 billion so far and $185 million in this budget. Yet, unreimbursed hospital costs by uninsured add to all our loss and preventative care savings are gone.
Legalizing marijuana would add $165 million per year, but political ideology says it's a gateway drug, yet oxycodone by pharma, and alcohol is OK. The hidden cost of enforcement, incarceration and contempt of laws along with disparate criminal justice would seem to throw water on those fires. It's time to turn worms into escargot and expand Badgercare to accept Medicaid expansion and legalize pot.
Jeff Holubowicz, Randolph