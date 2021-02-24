LETTER: Act 10 has cost the state dearly

Contrary to what Scott Frostman claims, we can readily see that Act 10 has cost this state dearly in many ways. Fewer college-bound students are pursuing teaching degrees due to stagnant salaries and little hope of this changing while many of those who desire to be educators take out loans to get their degree and find they cannot make enough money teaching to cover payments in addition to the cost of living.

Some districts, despite union opposition, have done away with long-used salary schedules in an effort to attract the best teachers, only to discover that these teachers are apt to jump from district to district in search of a reasonable salary, resulting in continual turnover that hampers a district’s ability to develop consistency in curriculum and programs.

Any business owner knows the benefits of well-trained and long-term employees. Experienced workers not only help new hires, but also maintain the level of quality that is expected. In addition, many school districts, have regressed managerially, discouraging teachers from staying in the profession through meddlesome administrative methods that do not give teachers the opportunity to do what they are trained to do. Lost are the creative means of reaching every child.

Elise Patton, Baraboo