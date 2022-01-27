LETTER: Act 10 right then and now

My family and friends will scold me for this letter. I was stalked for over two years because I supported Act 10 and Gov. Scott Walker. Despite that experience, I cannot avoid this letter since the recent article regarding school staffing levels is incomplete.

The missing information involves the changes made in teacher education in the 1960s, moving it into the university setting. The core curriculum for teacher education changed to a more social justice format having nothing to do with the quality of the student education. This is also the timeframe for the emergence of the mighty union representing teachers in Wisconsin. Has everyone forgotten Hortonville?

Anyway, the unions negotiated in such a way that kept wages modest. At the same time, benefits were negotiated at a very high level and considered "golden." This was a method of negotiating used to hide the cost of benefits behind the modest salary rates.

As a result, the schools influenced the identity phase of our children's identity development and cost taxpayers a horrendous amount of money in benefit dollars. Governors before Scott Walker became aware of this dilemma, but Scott Walker is the first to take it on. People remain in a teaching job for different reasons now, in part due to Act 10.

Janet VanEpps, Portage