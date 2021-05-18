LETTER: Actions of GOP is troubling

It is troubling to see the Republican Party starting to become the National Socialist German Workers Party of Germany's 1930s and 1940s. The litmus test of loyalty to the "Chancellor," attempts to rewrite Jan. 6 as normal, law-abiding tourists instead of a failed "Night of the Long Knives" to overturn the legal national election results. Perhaps next week there will be massive sales of brown shirts to such patriots as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers with MAGA armbands. Republican congressional leaders and members should be afraid, very afraid of what they are creating and supporting.