 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Actions of GOP is troubling
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Actions of GOP is troubling

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It is troubling to see the Republican Party starting to become the National Socialist German Workers Party of Germany's 1930s and 1940s. The litmus test of loyalty to the "Chancellor," attempts to rewrite Jan. 6 as normal, law-abiding tourists instead of a failed "Night of the Long Knives" to overturn the legal national election results. Perhaps next week there will be massive sales of brown shirts to such patriots as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers with MAGA armbands. Republican congressional leaders and members should be afraid, very afraid of what they are creating and supporting.

Mark McClung, Portage 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News