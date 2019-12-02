After attending the Nov. 25, Baraboo School Board meeting, I have a few suggestions for its members.
Visit the schools, not a pre-arranged tour of specific classrooms, go alone, speak with new teachers and “seasoned” ones, ask them what you can do for them - after all, you are our elected officials.
Talk with substitute teachers, they are in all of the buildings and they see, they hear, they know, but whether the current or substitute teachers will speak candidly, is questionable, but try.
Talk with teachers who have left the district. If you did not attend their “Exit Interview,” if they had one, see if they will speak with you now and if they are teaching in another district, they may even have some helpful suggestions.
Don’t discount local retired teachers, we wouldn’t come forward if we didn’t think there were problems.
I served 41 years in the Baraboo School District.
Sandy Perry, Baraboo
