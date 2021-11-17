 Skip to main content
LETTER: Addressing untruths in letters
LETTER

LETTER: Addressing untruths in letters

It used to be that words written down on paper meant something. Unfortunately, truth censors are not used on letters to the editor. I would like to address some comments made by a recent letter by Gary Schoppenhorst.

A robust economy and hundreds of thousands of new jobs has increased demand for gas. Bigger demand equals higher prices. Simple economics.

Ending a war by a date agreed upon by your predecessor won’t end nicely. By comparison, the evacuation of Kabul was far better than the abandonment of the Kurds by Trump. Two hundred Kurdish allies killed, 11,000 ISIS prisoners freed, and 130,000 Kurds forced to flee. And that was just the first week. Trust from our allies was seriously eroded with this awful decision made without any consultation with military commanders.

More COVID deaths during Biden’s term? Over 400,000 deaths when Trump left office. Now over 780,000. Not to mention the deaths of thousands unnecessarily because of Trump’s lies and inaction.

And then you claim election fraud after every court in the land refutes that evidence lacking claim.

Everyone has a right to their opinion. However, promoting lies can’t be tolerated. Don’t be fooled by charlatans.

Ralph Ciolkosz, Rio

