LETTER: Adjusting to the new reality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We do have a choice. We can allow ourselves to be driven by fear, anger, and money, or we can be driven to seek an understanding of what is really important in life and create an environment for it to occur. The way we lived before Covid-19 is gone. Is risking death to try to live it again worth it? Going through the grieving process is needed but we must create a normal that recognizes the realities of today.

Opening tattoo parlors, theaters, theme parks, restaurants, air travel, sports events, etc. will not solve the Covid-19 problem even though it provides needed income. Providing basic needs for all is the issue. With jobs disappearing, we need to focus on making sure losing a job is not the end to a family’s ability to survive.

We can raise our hands in despair and demonstrate, or we can work together with a new hope of making the world a place that sees reality and adjusts to it. If our leaders are worthy of our trust, then using fear, anger, and money to maintain power and control must stop. If it continues, it will destroy our wonderful country.

James Malmberg, Merrimac