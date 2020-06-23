LETTER: Admit your motives: Democratic platform is anti-Christian
LETTER



Maybe it’s true, columnists write articles to incite reactions. Pat Nash must believe that, unless she’s as senile as groping Joe Biden. Maybe she was a union activist in one of her past lives.

I’ve noticed many of the letters to the editor bashing Donald Trump come from current or former educators. I completely support everyone’s right of speech without shouting them down like liberals do. I wish they’d admit supporting Democrats because of their union allegiance instead of feigning religious reasons. Our union reps would always tell us we had to vote Democratic because they’ll get us more.

As a Christian I couldn’t support the Democratic platform and never have had anyone calling themselves a Christian explain how they could support Democrats without getting mad. When you vote Democrat, you’re in favor of abortion at any time even after birth, gun confiscation - just listen to the presidential candidates, euthanasia, homosexuality - still sin in Gods eyes, open borders, illegal aliens voting, socialism and the list goes on.

So next time you want to bash Trump or any opposition, admit your bias to vote your pocketbook above God and country, tell us how proud you are of your Democratic Party.

Gary Schoppenhorst, Endeavor

