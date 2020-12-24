 Skip to main content
LETTER: ADRC urges all to get flu shot
LETTER

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country urges everyone age six months and older to get a flu shot as soon as possible. Older adults have much higher rates of chronic conditions, like diabetes, heart conditions and arthritis, which add to flu complications. During last flu season, adults age 65 and older were only 17.5% of Wisconsin’s population, but accounted for 42% of flu-related hospitalizations and a whopping 84% of flu-related deaths.

Two scientific studies of more than 20,000 people show that the flu plus COVID doubles the death rate. At this incredibly difficult time for Wisconsin, with the virus raging, it’s important that hospital beds be reserved only for those most in need, which tragically, is COVID patients.

Given COVID, there may be fewer drop-in flu clinics, fewer volunteer drivers to transport people to get their shot, greater fear of leaving home and catching COVID and the growing misinformation campaigns.

If you need information about where flu shots are available in our community, please call us at 608-847-9371.

Angela Pokorney, ADRC of Eagle Country, Mauston 

