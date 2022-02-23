 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Adult influences make a difference

Baraboo High School students recently competed in a forensics tournament at Beaver Dam high school. The team had the luxury of being driven to and from the competition by Richard S. Awe. He went above and beyond his duties as a bus driver by being supportive, encouraging and compassionate with the students. This has been true of all the bus drivers I have worked with during my 10 years coaching basketball and forensics in the district. Schools desperately need the support of adults who demonstrate the characteristics of Rich (and other drives). Our youth is exposed to an overwhelming amount of toxic adult influence when they read the comments on social media. The halls of the high school often echo the arguments made about the latest trending events. Our students are watching, listening and reading. We’re fortunate to have so many great people show up and demonstrate positive examples of what being an adult can look like, however, we need more examples.

Lawrence Gillick, library media specialist, Baraboo High School

