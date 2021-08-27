LETTER: Al. Board needs to be more transparent

I was very disheartened to read about the resignation of six members of the Board of Directors of the Al. Ringling Theatre Friends. As a resident of Baraboo for more than 30 years and a strong supporter of the Al., I know and respect each of those members. They have done an incredible amount of work to oversee the restoration of the theater and to make it a premiere place to watch performances.

To not have long-standing Baraboo groups such as the Baraboo Theater Guild, Bravo Dancers, and Baraboo School District music groups performing at the theater this year is a blow for the community.

Board members should know about activities and financial matters. I love the Al. and want to see it flourish. But, I don't want to donate if board members don't know where the money is going or what is happening at the theater. The Al. Ringling Theatre staff and the Friends Board need to be more transparent to the community that supports it and that it serves. Please contact them if you have these same concerns.

Karen Mesmer, Baraboo