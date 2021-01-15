LETTER: All political pundits should be removed from papers

In reference to a Jan. 11 letter to the editor about Scott Frostman. No, I do not believe that Frostman should be removed from the editorials simply because he’s the mouthpiece for the Sauk County Republican Party. Having stated that, I think all political pundits should be removed from the papers.

I’ve never believed in them. After all, they are nothing more than local citizens which newspapers pay to render a political opinion. And you help pay them with your subscriptions. It’s a little bit like you paying a local drunk to tell you which beers give you the best buzz for the money. They are neither right nor wrong, depends on your view.

Now, if a local citizen has the temerity to fire off a letter, we have to give them a bit more weight. They may be crazy or not, but at least they are not getting paid the 30 pieces of silver to tell you how to think. Plus, these letters to the editor have to be within certain word guidelines. Local columnists do not.

Send all of the pundits packing, that’s my opinion.

Dale Glaudell, Baraboo