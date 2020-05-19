LETTER: All Union Picnic cancelled; please support your community
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: All Union Picnic cancelled; please support your community

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Dodge Chapter of the South Central Federation of Labor has decided to cancel our All Union Picnic, which was scheduled for June 13.

Due to the challenges that our local businesses are facing, we could not ask them to support our fundraiser. They are the reason that our picnic has been so successful, as well as all the members and their families that have participated and supported our efforts for the last 10 years.

At this time we need to support our communities in which we live in, as well as our local food pantries, whom our fundraising efforts were directed to. As we continue to face the challenges that COVID-19 has imposed upon us, let’s continue to support one another as well as our local businesses. Thank you for all the support you all have given the Dodge Chapter.

Yolanda Pillsbury, Mayville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: 4-K says thank you

On behalf of the Wisconsin Dells School District, the 4-K teachers would like to thank everyone who has contributed to our Outreach Program th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News