LETTER: Amazing Christmas light show in Waupun
LETTER: Amazing Christmas light show in Waupun

If you haven't already done so, take a little drive to Waupun and enjoy watching Sam's Well Drilling Christmas Light Show, featuring Dancing Lights. The show is located at 1134 W. Main St. Tune your radio to 91.5 FM to listen to the perfectly coordinated music, and watch the amazing dancing light show from the comfort of your car. Shows start every half hour from 6-10 p.m. and will be running through mid-January. My wife and I thoroughly enjoyed the show, and you will, too. Well worth the little trip. Time well spent.

Ted Meekma, Beaver Dam 

