LETTER: America is now safe with Biden

Now that Joe Biden, the favorite of China and the Democratic Party, is president of the United States, we can breathe a sigh of relief that Donald Trump is out. For four years the billionaire tycoon harassed us by creating millions of jobs and by employing a record number of minorities and women. The 45th president betrayed us by bringing jobs back to America from China and Mexico. Such treason. The Twitter giant met up with Kim Jong-Un to discuss peace and the removal of nuclear weapons. Trump dared to protect us by clamping down on illegal immigrants from hostile countries. He threatened our safety by protecting our police forces from the onslaught of the Left and their leftist media disciples.