LETTER: An evening of prayer offered

I invite everyone to the Baraboo Civic Center gymnasium Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. for an evening of community prayer. Multiple local churches have come together to organize this in order to give people encouragement and hope, to pray for our families, community and county, and to give thanks to Him from whom all blessings flow. Spiritual relationship with Christ, not man-made religious traditions will be the focus for the evening. Please leave the worries of the day behind and come and join your neighbors, friends and family for an uplifting and powerfully blessed evening.

Pastor Randy Zeman, Baraboo

