LETTER: An open letter to Sen. Ron Johnson

I hope you are contemplating your vote on the as yet unscheduled impeachment trial of Donald Trump. The point of this letter is to share the words of Republican Congresswoman Elizabeth Cheney on Jan. 6, “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the president. The president could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”