LETTER: Analogy of Trump's Ukraine shakedown

I’m a type 1 diabetic who needs insulin to live.

President Donald Trump’s shakedown on Ukraine is similar to the following analogy.

Say I needed insulin and when I arrive to pick up my prescription the new pharmacist tells me he has placed my insulin on hold.

He assured me I will get my insulin, saying, “I would like you to do us a favor, though.” He then tells me I first have to sabotage the rival pharmacy across the street before I receive my life-saving insulin.

Would this be wrong? Is this illegal?

Before I do any damage, my pharmacist told me I could pick up my insulin any time now.

Turns out, one of his employees anonymously contacted the police. When the pharmacist learned of an investigation, he released my insulin.

However, the pharmacist has instructed all of his employees not to give any information to the police or they will be fired. Still some came forward to corroborate my story.

With that kind of obstruction there’s no telling how this would end.