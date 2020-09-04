LETTER: Anarchy

Anarchy is armed civilians walking the streets. Anarchy is when citizens decide what laws they decide to follow. Yes, this happens during unrest in our country. Not only from a small group out of hundreds of thousands of protesters but also from a small group of citizens that believe they are superior to others. Anarchy is a group of citizens who want complete freedom without any interference from an established government. When a national leader promotes hate and racial superiority, he also promotes anarchy. Who should we be most afraid of?
Kurt Zemke, Baraboo
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!