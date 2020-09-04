 Skip to main content
LETTER: Anarchy
Anarchy is armed civilians walking the streets. Anarchy is when citizens decide what laws they decide to follow. Yes, this happens during unrest in our country. Not only from a small group out of hundreds of thousands of protesters but also from a small group of citizens that believe they are superior to others. Anarchy is a group of citizens who want complete freedom without any interference from an established government. When a national leader promotes hate and racial superiority, he also promotes anarchy. Who should we be most afraid of?

Kurt Zemke, Baraboo

