LETTER: Anonymous person that returned lost wallet a credit to community

I just wanted to send this out to thank the woman who found my lost wallet and anonymously returned it to the Baraboo police station. The police then returned it to me, wet but intact. I could not be more grateful to both you and the Baraboo police. That integrity and honesty is an example for all of us. I would love to know where you found it.
It means the world to me that there are people out there who are willing to look out for others. My deepest thanks, and I only regret not being able to say that to you in person. You are a credit to your community and I surely hope for our benefit that you live here in Baraboo.
Timothy May, Baraboo
