LETTER: Anti-mask crowd lying hypocrites

Liars, hypocrites, and right-to-lifers were out in force at two July public meetings in Sauk County concerning face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Right-to-lifers wasted time with hackneyed harangues having nothing to do with face masks. Then they abandoned their pro-life stance by arguing against face masks, thereby advocating for death and disease.

Fake Christians, including several pastors, stood in front of crowds and lied through their teeth to make their cases. They deceitfully claimed that infectious disease specialists Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Michael Osterholm did not support face masks.

Dr. Fauci’s support is well known. The lesser known Dr. Osterholm released the following statement to correct the lies being told about him: “I support the wearing of masks by the general public. Stop citing me as grounds to not wear masks, whether mandated or not.”

The Baraboo News Republic chose not to expose the lies in its coverage of the meetings. It chose instead to align itself with anti-mask businesspersons, ignoring the health of local residents. Trump-supporting Republicans on the Sauk County Board decided in favor of the liars and hypocrites. The cowering Republicans claimed that they did not have the authority to require face masks.

Dave Wester, Baraboo