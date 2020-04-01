LETTER: As a healthcare worker, I support the Sauk Prairie School District referendum
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: As a healthcare worker, I support the Sauk Prairie School District referendum

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There are many great reasons to support the Sauk Prairie School District Referendum on April 7. One reason I wish to highlight is the role the district has carved out to help train the next generation of healthcare workers.

The referendum plan contains designated space allowing students to explore a variety of trades and occupations, including healthcare fields. On the news we hear much about the nurses and doctors. However, there are countless nursing aides, EMTs, therapists, APPs, pharmacists, and so many more providing safe and effective care. Providing students a space early in life to engage healthcare occupations is important to sustaining healthcare occupations so critical to our well-being.

These are surreal times. A pandemic of unbelievable pain and suffering. In it though, we find the helpers, the givers, and the healers. As a physician who returned to my hometown, welcomed back to a community of great people, innovators, healers, and farmers who serve as the backbone of our great Country, I support the Sauk Prairie School Referendum and ask you to support it as well.

Nathan Grunewald, Prairie du Sac

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTERS

Anonymous person that returned lost wallet a credit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News