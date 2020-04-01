LETTER: As a healthcare worker, I support the Sauk Prairie School District referendum

There are many great reasons to support the Sauk Prairie School District Referendum on April 7. One reason I wish to highlight is the role the district has carved out to help train the next generation of healthcare workers.

The referendum plan contains designated space allowing students to explore a variety of trades and occupations, including healthcare fields. On the news we hear much about the nurses and doctors. However, there are countless nursing aides, EMTs, therapists, APPs, pharmacists, and so many more providing safe and effective care. Providing students a space early in life to engage healthcare occupations is important to sustaining healthcare occupations so critical to our well-being.

These are surreal times. A pandemic of unbelievable pain and suffering. In it though, we find the helpers, the givers, and the healers. As a physician who returned to my hometown, welcomed back to a community of great people, innovators, healers, and farmers who serve as the backbone of our great Country, I support the Sauk Prairie School Referendum and ask you to support it as well.

Nathan Grunewald, Prairie du Sac