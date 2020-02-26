LETTER: As Columbus School District concerns persist, Lee Trask right choice for school board

Dear editor,
My husband and I have lived in Columbus for five years. We moved here with no connections to this town and nothing but hope and intention to establish roots and raise a family here. We loved the community because it is so similar to the towns where we were both born and raised.
In recent years, since having our daughter (2 1/2 years old), I have become increasingly concerned with the state of the school district and the lack of transparency between administration and community members. In watching videos, hearing stories, and reading transcripts from meetings, I am discouraged by the way that concerns have been addressed. I have channeled these worries into research toward who I feel would be the best candidate for the Columbus School Board. I want someone who has young children like myself, someone who is invested in the long-term future of the district. I want someone who is dedicated to re-establishing the voice of community members as a determining factor in decision making, and someone who is willing to dive deep and address the issues of declining performance, student safety, and teacher retention. It is for these reasons that I am voting for Lee Trask April 7.
These are concerns that, depending on the changes made in the next year or two, will influence whether my family remains in this community or moves to a new district for the benefit of our child and future children. I am certain that my husband and myself are not the only parents who feel this way, so I encourage other community members to do their research and consider voting for a candidate who will fight for solutions. For us, that candidate is Lee Trask.
Kate Bender
Columbus